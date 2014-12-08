LIMA Dec 8 Peruvian club Juan Aurich were forced to call off the first leg of the championship final hours before kickoff on Monday after the interior ministry said there were not enough police available to ensure security.

The club were due to host Sporting Cristal in the northern city of Chiclayo at 2045 GMT with many tickets already sold.

"We got a call from Lima denying us authorisation (to play the match)," Juan Aurich president Edwin Oviedo told RPP radio after a last-ditch meeting with Cristal and the Peruvian league's governing body ADFP.

The government had put the match in doubt last week when Interior minister Daniel Urresti said the priority was a U.N. Climate Change summit taking place in Lima until Friday and policed by more than 40,000 officers.

Oviedo said he hoped to meet with Urresti soon to reschedule the match. The second leg is set for Sunday at the Estadio Nacional in the capital.

The Peruvian government is fighting an increase in organised crime which is damaging President Ollanta Humala's popularity. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Alan Baldwin)