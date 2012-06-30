By Mike Collett
KIEV, June 30 UEFA president Michel Platini said
he was stressed out and tense in the build-up to Euro 2012 but
that the tournament was so successful on and off the pitch it
would leave the greatest legacy to European soccer.
Platini backed Ukraine and Poland's bid when they were
chosen in April 2007 to co-host the event shortly after he
became UEFA president.
But the build-up to the tournament was a troubled one,
blighted by spiraling costs, delays in both countries and
political instability in Ukraine.
He threatened several times to move the event from Ukraine,
and opened up about his personal feelings at a news conference
on Saturday, one day before Spain meet Italy in the final at
Kiev's Olympic Stadium.
"I was very tense, very stressed out, before this
tournament. I came in very tired because I had a lot of pressure
on my shoulders for the last four or five years to see if it
would work," he said.
"Today I'm more relaxed, calmer. We had criticism before the
tournament and we needed to respond to it. That's why I was
tired but now I'm less tense and can't wait for my holidays next
week."
Despite his initial fears and widespread scepticism that the
two Eastern European countries could stage the event, he
endorsed their efforts on Saturday, praising everyone involved
in its success.
"Poland and Ukraine have organised a fantastic tournament
which has been unique in its atmosphere.
"More than 1.3 million people have gone to matches in the
stadiums, which is a record, and the Euros will leave a very
important legacy in these countries.
"Never before has a slogan been more true - 'lets create
history together' - in terms of the economy, the infrastructure,
in terms of football development, in terms of social
development, and promoting these countries all over the world."
He said that TV viewing figures around the world, not just
in Europe, had never been higher, adding, "we've seen higher
market shares even in countries that haven't played here.
"Two-thirds of the people have watched it even when their
teams were not taking part.
"But in Germany, games from Euro 2012 had 122 percent higher
viewers than the Champions League final. A match involving Italy
was 60 percent more higher than viewers for the (2010) Champions
League final involving Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.
"In Britain, 66 percent more people watched than when
Manchester United played Barcelona in the Champions League."
Figures in Asia and the United States were also improved he
said.
"It's not just a European tournament any more. We had
greater viewer figures in the United States and Asia, almost
double the audience of Euro 2008."
GREAT FOOTBALL
Platini also praised the football on the pitch as the well
as everything else off it.
"Euro 2012 has really showed how much quality, intensity,
and technical ability there is in European football. There's
been fair play, the referees have been fair, balanced and very
good."
And he could not resist praising UEFA's implementation of
their five-man refereeing teams, which he said was far better
than goalline technology, of which he remains a staunch
opponent.
"We have shown what five man refereeing teams bring. Ok,
there was one mistake when Ukraine played England - it was a
goal and it was not given - but it has been a real deterrent.
"The players behave in the penalty area now, there is fewer
pulling of shirts, we have really cleaned up the behaviour in
the penalty area. Euro 2012 has been the best legacy we have
ever produced from a European championship.
"I am proud for Poland and Ukraine. They were much maligned
but they have really shown they were up to hosting it.
"I am very proud for the Polish and Ukrainian people who
have set the bar very high and proud of the fans for making a
unique atmosphere. And now to the final - and may the best team
win."
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)