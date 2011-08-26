(Removes typo in headline)
By Mike Collett
MONACO Aug 26 UEFA president Michel Platini
said on Friday that the warning lights were flashing and he
fears for the future of professional soccer if the game does not
urgently clean up its act.
Platini, stressing that he was giving his personal view,
told reporters in Monte Carlo in his traditional season-opening
message: "I can see lots of red lights flashing and I am afraid
for the future of football which is going pear-shaped in some
areas."
He said he had no fear that the game would always be loved
by millions, and would always be played in the street and parks,
but was seriously concerned about the money flooding into the
game and the viability of clubs to survive.
He said that UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules were vital in
ensuring that some degree of accountability was introduced to
the leading clubs, and although there had been some criticism of
his insistence it was introduced, there was no turning back.
"There is no alternative," he said, "Clubs have to live
within their means. But we are facing huge problems. Perhaps I
am being alarmist, but we have to face up to match-fixing,
corruption, illegal betting, violence on the pitch, racism and
hooliganism.
"Of course there are many good qualities and values about
football, but we ignore the problems at our peril."
He said the threatened strikes in powerful soccer nations
like Italy and Spain were symptomatic of real problems in the
game at the highest level.
"I am very worried when players are going on strike in Spain
and Italy because they are not being paid properly by their
clubs. And is it not just a problem for Europe and UEFA but
everyone."
Match-fixing scandals have badly tarnished the game
recently, with Turkish champions Fenerbahce this week withdrawn
from the Champions League amid investigations into allegations
in that country.
Platini continued: "When I was a player, they loved me in
Fenerbahce, but if I went back there now they would hang me.
"There is nothing glamorous about being the president of
FIFA, or UEFA -- it comes with a lot of responsibilities and one
of those is to maintain the integrity of the game.
"If you have match-fixing and the result of the game is
known before it is played, what is the point of going to the
match, or reporting it?
"It is a major problem, and together with the clubs, the
national associations, FIFA and the other confederations we must
stop it."
Platini has called for a summit meeting of the presidents of
all 53 UEFA nations to be held next month, in which every issue
facing the game will be discussed with the aim of formulating
new ways of battling the problems.
"We need to talk about these issues together," he said.
"There are lots of red lights flashing and we have to act before
its too late."
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Alastair Himmer)