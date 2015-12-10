LONDON Dec 10 Sport's highest tribunal will on Friday announce its decision whether or not to temporarily lift the 90-day suspension on Michel Platini, barring him from seeking the presidency of soccer's scandal-plagued governing body FIFA.

Platini, the European soccer boss who until recently was seen as the man to lead FIFA out of its worst ever graft crisis, was suspended by FIFA's ethics committee on Oct. 8 pending a full investigation into his conduct.

Sepp Blatter, who has been FIFA president since 1998, was also suspended after being swept up by a crisis that has led to criminal investigations into the sport in both Switzerland and the United States.

The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said in a statement on Thursday its panel had heard the parties' arguments, and would announce its decision on Platini at around 10.00am local time (0900 GMT) on Friday. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)