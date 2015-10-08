Soccer-Everton have no reason to fear Liverpool, says Koeman
March 31 Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes his team have no reason to fear facing Liverpool as the Merseyside rivals prepare to meet at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.
ZURICH Oct 8 UEFA president Michel Platini, reported to be facing a possible FIFA's Ethics Committee suspension from football, has said he will fight any decision against him, and has slammed the world soccer's governing body.
"If what is being reported regarding the intentions of the investigatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee is indeed true, I will stop at nothing to ensure that the truth is known," he said in a statement.
"Nobody should be in any doubt as to my determination to achieve that objective." (Editing by: Ossian Shine)
March 31 Everton manager Ronald Koeman believes his team have no reason to fear facing Liverpool as the Merseyside rivals prepare to meet at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.
LONDON, March 31 There is more than three Premier League points at stake when Manchester City meet Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. This game could go a long way in determining who secures the places in next season's Champions League.