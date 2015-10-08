ZURICH Oct 8 UEFA president Michel Platini, reported to be facing a possible FIFA's Ethics Committee suspension from football, has said he will fight any decision against him, and has slammed the world soccer's governing body.

"If what is being reported regarding the intentions of the investigatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee is indeed true, I will stop at nothing to ensure that the truth is known," he said in a statement.

"Nobody should be in any doubt as to my determination to achieve that objective." (Editing by: Ossian Shine)