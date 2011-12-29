PRAGUE Dec 29 Viktoria Plzen defender David Bystron tested positive for doping following the Czech side's Champions League win over BATE Borisov in November, the club said on Thursday.

Spokesman Pavel Pillar said the test would not affect the outcome of the 1-0 victory that helped Plzen gain a spot in the Europa League after finishing third behind Barcelona and AC Milan in their group.

UEFA, European soccer's ruling body, informed the club of the test result this week, Plzen said, adding that they plan to challenge the result.

"It luckily does not mean anything for the results. All the possible penalties or fines for the club would follow only if the improper use of substances was confirmed among four or five players," Pillar said.

Plzen defeated BATE Borisov 1-0 with a goal from Marek Bakos on Nov. 23.

Bystron, 29, who won two Czech titles with Banik Ostrava in 2004 and 2011, and the Bulgarian League crown with Levski Sofia in 2009, scored a rare goal against AC Milan on Dec. 6 which started a late rally that led to a 2-2 draw.

Plzen, making their maiden appearance in the Champions League, finished third in Group H to gain a spot in the Europa League in which they will face Schalke 04 in the round of 32 in February. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Writing by Jason Hovet)