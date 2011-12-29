PRAGUE Dec 29 Viktoria Plzen defender
David Bystron tested positive for doping following the Czech
side's Champions League win over BATE Borisov in November, the
club said on Thursday.
Spokesman Pavel Pillar said the test would not affect the
outcome of the 1-0 victory that helped Plzen gain a spot in the
Europa League after finishing third behind Barcelona and AC
Milan in their group.
UEFA, European soccer's ruling body, informed the club of
the test result this week, Plzen said, adding that they plan to
challenge the result.
"It luckily does not mean anything for the results. All the
possible penalties or fines for the club would follow only if
the improper use of substances was confirmed among four or five
players," Pillar said.
Plzen defeated BATE Borisov 1-0 with a goal from Marek Bakos
on Nov. 23.
Bystron, 29, who won two Czech titles with Banik Ostrava in
2004 and 2011, and the Bulgarian League crown with Levski Sofia
in 2009, scored a rare goal against AC Milan on Dec. 6 which
started a late rally that led to a 2-2 draw.
Plzen, making their maiden appearance in the Champions
League, finished third in Group H to gain a spot in the Europa
League in which they will face Schalke 04 in the round of 32 in
February.
(Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Writing by Jason Hovet)