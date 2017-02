WARSAW, July 10 Ruch Chorzow coach Waldemar Fornalik was named as Poland's national team manager on Tuesday with the job of rebuilding a team that crashed out of Euro 2012 in the first round.

The appointment was announced at a news conference by Polish football association chief Grzegorz Lato. Ruch Chorzow were runners-up in this year's Polish league.

Previous national coach Franciszek Smuda left after the team's exit from Euro 2012, which Poland co-hosted with its neighbour Ukraine. (Reporting by Christian Lowe, editing by Alan Baldwin)