Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
WARSAW May 18 Poland's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski wants to leave Arsenal after months of watching his compatriot Wojciech Szczesny from the bench, a Polish daily quoted the 27-year-old as saying.
"I hope that my adventure with Arsenal has come to an end," Fabianski told Friday's Gazeta Wyborcza. "I intend to leave and play in a strong league. I wanted to leave in the winter, too, but (Arsenal manager) Arsene Wenger did not give a green light."
Fabianski, who has 20 caps, was named the Polish league's top keeper in 2006 and 2007 during his time with Legia Warsaw.
He joined Premier League Arsenal five years ago but has not been able to secure his position due to injuries and some conspicuous errors.
Poland coach Franciszek Smuda has called him up to the provisional 26-man squad for the Euro 2012 championship, co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine starting next month, but he is expected to play second fiddle to Szczesny again. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.