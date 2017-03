May 3 A soccer fan in Poland has died after being hit by a rubber bullet when police tried to quell violence between rival supporters on Saturday.

The lower league match between Concordia and Ruch Radzionkow in Knurow, Silesia was disrupted by fans throwing fireworks onto the pitch and the referee abandoned the game before half-time.

Police said they then intervened to separate fighting fans, who then turned on the officers.

A police spokesman from Gliwice confirmed the man had been hit by a rubber bullet.

Police also said they were attacked by a group of around 200 people at the hospital where the fan had been taken, leaving four officers injured. (Reporting by Piotr Kwiatkowski, Editing by Peter Rutherford)