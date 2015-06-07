WARSAW, June 7 Lech Poznan secured the point they needed to win the Polish league title for the first time in five years with a goalless home draw against Wisla Krakow.

On a nervy final day of the season, the league leaders knew that had they lost Legia Warsaw could have snatched the title with victory against Gornik Zabrze.

More than 41,000 noisy fans watched as the hosts squandered many good opportunities. Dawid Kownacki had the best chance after an hour when he missed from just six metres.

Wisla defended bravely and focused on counter-attacks.

Striker Pawel Brozek came close to scoring just before halftime, but Poznan defender Tomasz Kedziora blocked the sluggish effort.

Defending champions Legia did what they had to by winning 2-0 but had to settle for the runners-up spot and a berth in the Europa League qualifiers alongside third-placed Jagiellonia Bialystok and Slask Wroclaw in fourth.

Zawisza Bydgoszcz and GKS Belchatow were relegated, while Zaglebie Lubin and Termalica Bruk-Bet Nieciecza were promoted to the top tier. (Reporting by Piotr Kwiatkowski, Editing by Douglas Beattie)