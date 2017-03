WARSAW Oct 26 The Polish FA named former international Adam Nawalka as national soccer coach on Saturday and set him the target of qualifying for the European Championship in 2016.

Nawalka's predecessor, Waldemar Fornalik, was fired on Oct. 16 after Poland failed to qualify for next year's World Cup finals in Brazil.

"We are sure that we have made a good choice. The goal...for the new coach is obviously to qualify for the finals of the Euro 2016 in France," Polish FA (PZPN) chief Zbigniew Boniek was quoted as saying in a statement.

Nawalka, 56, has been in charge of Polish championship leaders Gornik Zabrze since 2010.

He started his football career with Wisla Krakow and earned 35 caps including appearances at the 1978 World Cup.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Clare Lovell)