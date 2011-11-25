WARSAW Nov 25 Poland's new Sports Minister
notified prosecutors on Friday of a possible bribery case
involving the head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN)
Grzegorz Lato.
Joanna Mucha, who took up her role last week, told a news
conference she had been given recordings that "contain very
serious and very surprising content."
She said: "I was just on my way to the PZPN convention when
I learned that we are experiencing a strange and a very uncommon
situation.
"I have been presented with recordings (...) and due to the
fact they contain very serious and surprising content, I have
immediately notified Prosecutor General Andrezej Seremet of a
possible criminal offence."
Earlier on Friday, PZPN members had sought to dismiss Lato
during their convention, saying the recordings suggested Lato
may have taken a bribe related to their new headquarters.
The incident came less than a year before Poland co-hosts
the Euro 2012 soccer finals with Ukraine.
Lato's accusers say the recordings showed him and PZPN
Secretary Zdzislaw Krecina discussing a deal.
Lato said he would give Mucha "clarification" on Monday.
"This whole thing makes me laugh," he told Reuters. "It's
the third time somebody has accused me of the same thing and
nothing was ever proven."
PZPN has been involved in several earlier corruption
scandals, some of which have seen temporary commissioners
appointed by the courts to take over the running of the
organisation, much to the annoyance of UEFA, which has claimed
such moves violate the independence of the association.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Gabriela Baczynska,
writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Tim Collings)