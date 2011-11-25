WARSAW Nov 25 Poland's new Sports Minister notified prosecutors on Friday of a possible bribery case involving the head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) Grzegorz Lato.

Joanna Mucha, who took up her role last week, told a news conference she had been given recordings that "contain very serious and very surprising content."

She said: "I was just on my way to the PZPN convention when I learned that we are experiencing a strange and a very uncommon situation.

"I have been presented with recordings (...) and due to the fact they contain very serious and surprising content, I have immediately notified Prosecutor General Andrezej Seremet of a possible criminal offence."

Earlier on Friday, PZPN members had sought to dismiss Lato during their convention, saying the recordings suggested Lato may have taken a bribe related to their new headquarters.

The incident came less than a year before Poland co-hosts the Euro 2012 soccer finals with Ukraine.

Lato's accusers say the recordings showed him and PZPN Secretary Zdzislaw Krecina discussing a deal.

Lato said he would give Mucha "clarification" on Monday.

"This whole thing makes me laugh," he told Reuters. "It's the third time somebody has accused me of the same thing and nothing was ever proven."

PZPN has been involved in several earlier corruption scandals, some of which have seen temporary commissioners appointed by the courts to take over the running of the organisation, much to the annoyance of UEFA, which has claimed such moves violate the independence of the association.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Tim Collings)