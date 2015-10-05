WARSAW Oct 5 Former Norway international Henning Berg has been sacked as Legia Warsaw's manager, club chairman Boguslaw Lesnodorski has said with the club fourth in the league standings, 10 points behind the leaders.

Lesnodorski said in a statement that the decision was taken before Legia drew 2-2 with Gornik Zabrze on Sunday.

"The current formula of co-operation with the coach has expired as it didn't guarantee accomplishment of all our goals in terms of sporting results during this season and the team's development," Lesnodorski said.

Earlier in the day the former Dynamo Moscow manager Stanislav Cherchesov was pictured at Legia's facilities and was being tipped to take charge of the club.

Berg, who won 100 caps for Norway and won the Premier League title with both Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United, took Legia to the Polish title in 2014 and won the Polish FA Cup last season. (Reporting by Piotr Kwiatkowski; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)