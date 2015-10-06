MOSCOW Oct 6 Former Russian goalkeeper Stanislav Cherchesov has been appointed as the head coach of Legia Warsaw, the club said on Tuesday.

The 52 year-old, who has previously coached Spartak Moscow and Dynamo Moscow, replaces former Norway international Henning Berg at the Polish club.

He has signed a contract until the end of the 2015-16 season, according to the club's official website (www.legia.com).

"The new manager has been given precise tasks, from which the most important is winning the Polish championship this season," said the club's director of football Michal Zewlakow.

Legia, who are fourth in the league standings and 10 points behind the leaders, will play Cracovia on Oct. 18, which will be Cherchesov's first game in charge. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)