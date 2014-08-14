Aug 14 Polish champions Legia Warsaw have lost an appeal to UEFA against their elimination from the Champions League after they fielded a suspended player against Celtic, the club's co-owner Dariusz Mioduski said on Thursday.

"Having UEFA overturn its decision, we felt for the sake of football this would be the best result. Unfortunately it appears that procedures are more important," Mioduski told Sky Sports.

Legia had beaten Celtic 6-1 on aggregate in the third qualifying round but European soccer's governing body awarded the Scottish champions a 3-0 second-leg win meaning they advanced on away goals after the tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.

Mioduski added that Legia would now appeal against the UEFA sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Ken Ferris)