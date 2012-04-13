April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Polish championship results and
standings on Friday
GKS Belchatow 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0
Korona Kielce 0 Zaglebie Lubin 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 25 14 6 5 39 13 48
-------------------------
2 Slask Wroclaw 25 14 3 8 39 27 45
3 Ruch Chorzow 25 13 5 7 37 25 44
-------------------------
4 Korona Kielce 26 11 9 6 30 26 42
-------------------------
5 Polonia Warsaw 25 12 5 8 30 24 41
6 Lech Poznan 25 11 6 8 37 21 39
7 Gornik Zabrze 25 9 8 8 29 26 35
8 Wisla Krakow 25 9 7 9 22 20 34
9 Widzew Lodz 25 8 9 8 22 24 33
10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 25 9 6 10 23 30 33
11 Zaglebie Lubin 26 9 6 11 28 38 33
12 Jagiellonia Bialystok 26 9 5 12 29 39 32
13 GKS Belchatow 26 7 7 12 30 30 28
14 Lechia Gdansk 25 5 9 11 16 25 24
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 25 5 7 13 17 43 22
16 Cracovia Krakow 25 4 8 13 17 34 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 14
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v Slask Wroclaw (1130)
Wisla Krakow v LKS Lodz (1345)
Widzew Lodz v Legia Warsaw (1600)
Sunday, April 15
Lech Poznan v Lechia Gdansk (1230)
Ruch Chorzow v Gornik Zabrze (1500)
Monday, April 16
Polonia Warsaw v Cracovia Krakow (1630)
