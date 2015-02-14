Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 GKS Belchatow 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 Pogon Szczecin 1 Lech Poznan 1 Ruch Chorzow 2 Piast Gliwice 0 Friday, February 13 Lechia Gdansk 1 Wisla Krakow 0 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 0 Gornik Leczna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 19 12 2 5 41 20 38 2 Slask Wroclaw 19 10 5 4 31 21 35 3 Lech Poznan 20 8 9 3 38 21 33 4 Wisla Krakow 20 9 5 6 34 25 32 5 Jagiellonia Bialystok 19 9 5 5 30 23 32 6 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 20 9 3 8 31 32 30 7 Pogon Szczecin 20 7 7 6 27 28 28 8 Gornik Zabrze 19 8 4 7 25 26 28 ------------------------- 9 GKS Belchatow 20 7 6 7 17 22 27 10 Piast Gliwice 20 7 5 8 23 28 26 11 Gornik Leczna 20 6 7 7 24 25 25 12 Lechia Gdansk 20 6 6 8 25 27 24 13 Cracovia Krakow 19 6 4 9 19 27 22 14 Korona Kielce 19 6 3 10 19 30 21 15 Ruch Chorzow 20 5 5 10 22 28 20 16 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 20 2 4 14 19 42 10 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Cracovia Krakow v Slask Wroclaw (1430) Legia Warsaw v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1700) Monday, February 16 Gornik Zabrze v Korona Kielce (1700)
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.