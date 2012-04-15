April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Polish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 15
Lech Poznan 2 Lechia Gdansk 1
Ruch Chorzow 0 Gornik Zabrze 0
Saturday, April 14
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Slask Wroclaw 1
Widzew Lodz 1 Legia Warsaw 1
Wisla Krakow 3 LKS Lodz 2
Friday, April 13
GKS Belchatow 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0
Korona Kielce 0 Zaglebie Lubin 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 26 14 7 5 40 14 49
-------------------------
2 Slask Wroclaw 26 14 4 8 40 28 46
3 Ruch Chorzow 26 13 6 7 37 25 45
-------------------------
4 Lech Poznan 26 12 6 8 39 22 42
-------------------------
5 Korona Kielce 26 11 9 6 30 26 42
6 Polonia Warsaw 25 12 5 8 30 24 41
7 Wisla Krakow 26 10 7 9 25 22 37
8 Gornik Zabrze 26 9 9 8 29 26 36
9 Widzew Lodz 26 8 10 8 23 25 34
10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 26 9 7 10 24 31 34
11 Zaglebie Lubin 26 9 6 11 28 38 33
12 Jagiellonia Bialystok 26 9 5 12 29 39 32
13 GKS Belchatow 26 7 7 12 30 30 28
14 Lechia Gdansk 26 5 9 12 17 27 24
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 26 5 7 14 19 46 22
16 Cracovia Krakow 25 4 8 13 17 34 20
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 16
Polonia Warsaw v Cracovia Krakow (1630)