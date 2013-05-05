May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 5
Legia Warsaw 1 Lechia Gdansk 0
Slask Wroclaw 1 Pogon Szczecin 0
Saturday, May 4
GKS Belchatow 2 Gornik Zabrze 0
Lech Poznan 1 Wisla Krakow 0
Widzew Lodz 3 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0
Friday, May 3
Korona Kielce 1 Polonia Warsaw 1
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Zaglebie Lubin 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 25 17 5 3 49 21 56
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 25 17 3 5 39 18 54
3 Slask Wroclaw 25 11 7 7 35 33 40
-------------------------
4 Gornik Zabrze 25 10 7 8 31 24 37
-------------------------
5 GKS Piast Gliwice 24 10 5 9 30 32 35
6 Polonia Warsaw 25 9 7 9 37 29 34
7 Zaglebie Lubin 25 10 6 9 34 29 33
8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 25 7 12 6 29 33 33
9 Widzew Lodz 25 8 7 10 27 32 31
10 Korona Kielce 25 8 7 10 26 31 31
11 Wisla Krakow 25 8 7 10 23 30 31
12 Lechia Gdansk 25 8 6 11 32 35 30
13 Ruch Chorzow 24 8 4 12 27 37 28
14 Pogon Szczecin 25 7 5 13 21 33 26
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 25 5 8 12 31 37 23
16 GKS Belchatow 25 4 8 13 15 32 20
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, May 6
Ruch Chorzow v GKS Piast Gliwice (1630)