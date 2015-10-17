Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Gornik Leczna 3 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Lech Poznan 2 Ruch Chorzow 2 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 2 Piast Gliwice 2 Friday, October 16 Lechia Gdansk 1 Gornik Zabrze 1 Slask Wroclaw 0 Korona Kielce 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Piast Gliwice 12 9 1 2 20 13 28 2 Pogon Szczecin 11 5 6 0 17 10 21 3 Cracovia Krakow 11 5 3 3 20 15 18 4 Legia Warsaw 11 4 5 2 24 13 17 5 Korona Kielce 12 4 5 3 10 11 17 6 Gornik Leczna 12 5 2 5 15 17 17 7 Zaglebie Lubin 11 4 4 3 18 17 16 8 Lechia Gdansk 12 3 6 3 17 13 15 ------------------------- 9 Termalica Bruk-Bet 11 4 3 4 14 15 15 10 Wisla Krakow * 11 3 6 2 19 11 14 11 Jagiellonia Bialystok 12 4 2 6 17 20 14 12 Ruch Chorzow 12 4 2 6 16 20 14 13 Slask Wroclaw 12 3 4 5 15 19 13 14 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 12 2 6 4 11 22 12 15 Gornik Zabrze * 12 1 6 5 14 20 8 16 Lech Poznan 12 1 3 8 10 21 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Wisla Krakow v Termalica Bruk-Bet (1330) Legia Warsaw v Cracovia Krakow (1600) Monday, October 19 Pogon Szczecin v Zaglebie Lubin (1600)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.