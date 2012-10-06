Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Korona Kielce 1 Zaglebie Lubin 0 Lech Poznan 4 GKS Piast Gliwice 0 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Gornik Zabrze 3 Friday, October 5 Legia Warsaw 2 Wisla Krakow 1 Ruch Chorzow 2 GKS Belchatow 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 7 4 3 0 16 7 15 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 7 4 2 1 12 4 14 3 Gornik Zabrze 7 3 4 0 13 7 13 ------------------------- 4 Widzew Lodz 6 4 1 1 8 5 13 ------------------------- 5 GKS Piast Gliwice 7 4 0 3 9 9 12 6 Polonia Warsaw 6 3 2 1 12 7 11 7 Slask Wroclaw 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 8 Ruch Chorzow 7 3 1 3 7 11 10 9 Lechia Gdansk 6 3 0 3 7 6 9 10 Pogon Szczecin 6 2 2 2 8 5 8 11 Korona Kielce 7 2 2 3 5 10 8 12 Jagiellonia Bialystok 6 1 4 1 5 6 7 13 Wisla Krakow 7 2 1 4 6 11 7 14 Zaglebie Lubin 7 1 2 4 5 11 2 ------------------------- 15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 7 0 2 5 7 14 2 16 GKS Belchatow 7 0 1 6 4 11 1 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Widzew Lodz v Pogon Szczecin (1230) Slask Wroclaw v Polonia Warsaw (1500) Monday, October 8 Jagiellonia Bialystok v Lechia Gdansk (1630)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.