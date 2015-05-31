May 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 31
Jagiellonia Bialystok 3 Gornik Zabrze 2
Lech Poznan 1 Pogon Szczecin 0
Legia Warsaw 1 Wisla Krakow 0
Saturday, May 30
Slask Wroclaw 1 Lechia Gdansk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lech Poznan 35 18 12 5 61 32 39
-------------------------
2 Legia Warsaw 35 20 6 9 62 33 38
3 Jagiellonia Bialystok 35 17 8 10 52 41 35
-------------------------
4 Slask Wroclaw 35 13 13 9 47 42 29
-------------------------
5 Lechia Gdansk 35 13 9 13 43 43 28
6 Wisla Krakow 35 12 12 11 56 47 27
7 Gornik Zabrze 35 12 11 12 49 52 26
8 Pogon Szczecin 35 11 9 15 43 47 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup