Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Slask Wroclaw 0 Cracovia Krakow 0 Wisla Krakow 3 Lechia Gdansk 1 Saturday, August 16 Gornik Leczna 5 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 2 Lech Poznan 1 Pogon Szczecin 1 Piast Gliwice 0 Ruch Chorzow 1 Friday, August 15 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 Legia Warsaw 3 Korona Kielce 0 Gornik Zabrze 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Gornik Zabrze 5 3 2 0 10 2 11 2 Legia Warsaw 5 3 1 1 12 3 10 3 GKS Belchatow 4 3 1 0 6 1 10 4 Pogon Szczecin 5 2 3 0 10 6 9 5 Wisla Krakow 5 2 3 0 10 7 9 6 Lech Poznan 5 2 2 1 10 6 8 7 Gornik Leczna 5 2 2 1 9 10 8 8 Lechia Gdansk 5 2 1 2 8 8 7 ------------------------- 9 Slask Wroclaw 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 5 2 1 2 7 10 7 11 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 12 Cracovia Krakow 5 1 1 3 4 8 4 13 Ruch Chorzow 5 1 1 3 4 9 4 14 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 5 1 0 4 7 12 3 15 Piast Gliwice 5 0 2 3 2 9 2 16 Korona Kielce 5 0 1 4 3 11 1 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 18 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v GKS Belchatow (1600)
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8