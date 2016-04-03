BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Ruch Chorzow 2 Wisla Krakow 3 Zaglebie Lubin 4 Piast Gliwice 1 Saturday, April 2 Cracovia Krakow 0 Gornik Leczna 0 Legia Warsaw 1 Lechia Gdansk 1 Termalica Bruk-Bet 0 Korona Kielce 1 Friday, April 1 Gornik Zabrze 1 Pogon Szczecin 1 Lech Poznan 0 Slask Wroclaw 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 29 17 8 4 58 28 59 2 Piast Gliwice 29 16 7 6 47 36 55 3 Cracovia Krakow 29 12 9 8 56 40 45 4 Pogon Szczecin 29 10 15 4 36 30 45 5 Zaglebie Lubin 29 12 8 9 40 36 44 6 Lech Poznan 29 12 4 13 36 38 40 7 Ruch Chorzow * 29 11 6 12 37 44 38 8 Lechia Gdansk * 29 9 9 11 43 37 35 ------------------------- 9 Wisla Krakow * 29 8 12 9 44 34 35 10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 28 10 5 13 37 49 35 11 Korona Kielce 29 8 10 11 30 36 34 12 Termalica Bruk-Bet 29 8 9 12 33 41 33 13 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 28 7 11 10 32 46 32 14 Slask Wroclaw 29 7 10 12 26 36 31 15 Gornik Leczna 29 8 7 14 30 42 31 16 Gornik Zabrze * 29 4 14 11 32 44 25 ------------------------- * Deducted 1 point. 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 4 Jagiellonia Bialystok v Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala (1600)
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.