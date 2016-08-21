Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 Lechia Gdansk 1 Zaglebie Lubin 0 Gornik Leczna 0 Saturday, August 20 Cracovia Krakow 1 Ruch Chorzow 1 Legia Warsaw 1 Arka Gdynia 3 Piast Gliwice 0 Pogon Szczecin 2 Friday, August 19 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 0 Lech Poznan 0 Slask Wroclaw 0 Wisla Plock 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lechia Gdansk 6 4 1 1 10 6 13 2 Zaglebie Lubin 6 3 3 0 9 1 12 3 Arka Gdynia 6 4 0 2 12 7 12 4 Jagiellonia Bialystok 6 3 1 2 11 5 10 5 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 6 3 1 2 7 10 10 6 Pogon Szczecin 6 2 2 2 10 6 8 7 Cracovia Krakow 6 2 2 2 11 8 8 8 Wisla Plock 6 2 2 2 8 8 8 ------------------------- 9 Ruch Chorzow 6 2 2 2 8 12 8 10 Slask Wroclaw 6 1 4 1 2 2 7 11 Legia Warsaw 6 1 3 2 5 7 6 12 Piast Gliwice 6 1 3 2 4 9 6 13 Korona Kielce 5 1 2 2 8 10 5 14 Gornik Leczna 6 1 2 3 4 6 5 15 Lech Poznan 6 1 2 3 3 9 5 16 Wisla Krakow 5 1 0 4 5 11 3 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Korona Kielce v Wisla Krakow (1600)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)