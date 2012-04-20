April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Polish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 20
Cracovia Krakow 0 Widzew Lodz 0
Polonia Warsaw 0 Ruch Chorzow 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 26 14 7 5 40 14 49
-------------------------
2 Ruch Chorzow 27 14 6 7 38 25 48
3 Slask Wroclaw 26 14 4 8 40 28 46
-------------------------
4 Polonia Warsaw 27 13 5 9 32 26 44
-------------------------
5 Lech Poznan 26 12 6 8 39 22 42
6 Korona Kielce 26 11 9 6 30 26 42
7 Wisla Krakow 26 10 7 9 25 22 37
8 Gornik Zabrze 26 9 9 8 29 26 36
9 Widzew Lodz 27 8 11 8 23 25 35
10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 26 9 7 10 24 31 34
11 Zaglebie Lubin 26 9 6 11 28 38 33
12 Jagiellonia Bialystok 26 9 5 12 29 39 32
13 GKS Belchatow 26 7 7 12 30 30 28
14 Lechia Gdansk 26 5 9 12 17 27 24
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 26 5 7 14 19 46 22
16 Cracovia Krakow 27 4 9 14 18 36 21
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 21
Legia Warsaw v Lech Poznan (1130)
Jagiellonia Bialystok v Gornik Zabrze (1345)
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v Wisla Krakow (1600)
Sunday, April 22
Zaglebie Lubin v GKS Belchatow (1230)
Lechia Gdansk v Slask Wroclaw (1500)
Monday, April 23
LKS Lodz v Korona Kielce (1630)