Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
Slask Wroclaw 2 Polonia Warsaw 1
Widzew Lodz 1 Pogon Szczecin 3
Saturday, October 6
Korona Kielce 1 Zaglebie Lubin 0
Lech Poznan 4 GKS Piast Gliwice 0
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Gornik Zabrze 3
Friday, October 5
Legia Warsaw 2 Wisla Krakow 1
Ruch Chorzow 2 GKS Belchatow 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 7 4 3 0 16 7 15
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 7 4 2 1 12 4 14
3 Gornik Zabrze 7 3 4 0 13 7 13
-------------------------
4 Slask Wroclaw 7 4 1 2 10 9 13
-------------------------
5 Widzew Lodz 7 4 1 2 9 8 13
6 GKS Piast Gliwice 7 4 0 3 9 9 12
7 Pogon Szczecin 7 3 2 2 11 6 11
8 Polonia Warsaw 7 3 2 2 13 9 11
9 Ruch Chorzow 7 3 1 3 7 11 10
10 Lechia Gdansk 6 3 0 3 7 6 9
11 Korona Kielce 7 2 2 3 5 10 8
12 Jagiellonia Bialystok 6 1 4 1 5 6 7
13 Wisla Krakow 7 2 1 4 6 11 7
14 Zaglebie Lubin 7 1 2 4 5 11 2
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 7 0 2 5 7 14 2
16 GKS Belchatow 7 0 1 6 4 11 1
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 8
Jagiellonia Bialystok v Lechia Gdansk (1630)