March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday
Monday, March 3
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0 Pogon Szczecin 0
Sunday, March 2
Cracovia Krakow 0 Slask Wroclaw 1
Legia Warsaw 0 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 aband.46'
Zaglebie Lubin 3 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 1
Saturday, March 1
Gornik Zabrze 0 Korona Kielce 0
Lech Poznan 4 Piast Gliwice 0
Friday, February 28
Lechia Gdansk 0 Wisla Krakow 0
Ruch Chorzow 2 Widzew Lodz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 23 16 1 6 48 22 49
2 Wisla Krakow 24 12 8 4 34 20 44
3 Ruch Chorzow 24 11 8 5 33 32 41
4 Lech Poznan 24 11 7 6 41 28 40
5 Gornik Zabrze 24 11 6 7 36 33 39
6 Pogon Szczecin 24 9 10 5 38 32 37
7 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 24 8 8 8 37 29 32
8 Lechia Gdansk 24 7 10 7 30 31 31
-------------------------
9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 23 8 6 9 36 31 30
10 Cracovia Krakow 24 9 3 12 32 40 30
11 Korona Kielce 24 7 7 10 30 35 28
12 Piast Gliwice 24 7 7 10 22 39 28
13 Slask Wroclaw 24 6 9 9 30 32 27
14 Zaglebie Lubin 24 6 6 12 24 31 24
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 24 4 10 10 20 33 22
16 Widzew Lodz 24 4 4 16 21 44 16
1-8: Championship play-off
9-16: Relegation play-off
