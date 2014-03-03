March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Preliminary Round matches on Monday Monday, March 3 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0 Pogon Szczecin 0 Sunday, March 2 Cracovia Krakow 0 Slask Wroclaw 1 Legia Warsaw 0 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 aband.46' Zaglebie Lubin 3 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 1 Saturday, March 1 Gornik Zabrze 0 Korona Kielce 0 Lech Poznan 4 Piast Gliwice 0 Friday, February 28 Lechia Gdansk 0 Wisla Krakow 0 Ruch Chorzow 2 Widzew Lodz 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 23 16 1 6 48 22 49 2 Wisla Krakow 24 12 8 4 34 20 44 3 Ruch Chorzow 24 11 8 5 33 32 41 4 Lech Poznan 24 11 7 6 41 28 40 5 Gornik Zabrze 24 11 6 7 36 33 39 6 Pogon Szczecin 24 9 10 5 38 32 37 7 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 24 8 8 8 37 29 32 8 Lechia Gdansk 24 7 10 7 30 31 31 ------------------------- 9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 23 8 6 9 36 31 30 10 Cracovia Krakow 24 9 3 12 32 40 30 11 Korona Kielce 24 7 7 10 30 35 28 12 Piast Gliwice 24 7 7 10 22 39 28 13 Slask Wroclaw 24 6 9 9 30 32 27 14 Zaglebie Lubin 24 6 6 12 24 31 24 15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 24 4 10 10 20 33 22 16 Widzew Lodz 24 4 4 16 21 44 16 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 2 Legia Warsaw v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1700) aband.46'