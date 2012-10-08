Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 Lechia Gdansk 2 Sunday, October 7 Slask Wroclaw 2 Polonia Warsaw 1 Widzew Lodz 1 Pogon Szczecin 3 Saturday, October 6 Korona Kielce 1 Zaglebie Lubin 0 Lech Poznan 4 GKS Piast Gliwice 0 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Gornik Zabrze 3 Friday, October 5 Legia Warsaw 2 Wisla Krakow 1 Ruch Chorzow 2 GKS Belchatow 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 7 4 3 0 16 7 15 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 7 4 2 1 12 4 14 3 Gornik Zabrze 7 3 4 0 13 7 13 ------------------------- 4 Slask Wroclaw 7 4 1 2 10 9 13 ------------------------- 5 Widzew Lodz 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 6 Lechia Gdansk 7 4 0 3 9 6 12 7 GKS Piast Gliwice 7 4 0 3 9 9 12 8 Pogon Szczecin 7 3 2 2 11 6 11 9 Polonia Warsaw 7 3 2 2 13 9 11 10 Ruch Chorzow 7 3 1 3 7 11 10 11 Korona Kielce 7 2 2 3 5 10 8 12 Jagiellonia Bialystok 7 1 4 2 5 8 7 13 Wisla Krakow 7 2 1 4 6 11 7 14 Zaglebie Lubin 7 1 2 4 5 11 2 ------------------------- 15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 7 0 2 5 7 14 2 16 GKS Belchatow 7 0 1 6 4 11 1 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation