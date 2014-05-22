UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Relegation Group matches on Thursday Thursday, May 22 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 Slask Wroclaw 3 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 3 Widzew Lodz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slask Wroclaw 35 10 15 10 43 40 28 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 35 12 10 13 53 52 27 3 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 35 9 14 12 35 43 26 4 Korona Kielce 34 10 12 12 41 46 24 5 Piast Gliwice 34 10 11 13 38 52 24 6 Cracovia Krakow 34 12 6 16 40 52 23 ------------------------- 7 Zaglebie Lubin 34 7 9 18 32 44 16 R8 Widzew Lodz 35 6 9 20 31 58 16 ------------------------- R - Relegated 7-8: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 23 Cracovia Krakow v Korona Kielce (1600) Piast Gliwice v Zaglebie Lubin (1830)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
