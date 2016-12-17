Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Cracovia Krakow 1 Lech Poznan 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Wisla Plock 2 Korona Kielce 2 Lechia Gdansk 0 Friday, December 16 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 2 Pogon Szczecin 0 Ruch Chorzow 1 Wisla Krakow 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 20 12 3 5 36 20 39 2 Lechia Gdansk 20 12 3 5 31 24 39 3 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 20 10 3 7 24 26 33 4 Legia Warsaw 19 9 5 5 38 22 32 5 Lech Poznan 20 9 5 6 29 19 32 6 Zaglebie Lubin 19 7 7 5 26 21 28 7 Korona Kielce 20 8 2 10 27 38 26 8 Pogon Szczecin 20 6 8 6 31 27 26 ------------------------- 9 Wisla Krakow 20 7 4 9 30 35 25 10 Wisla Plock 20 6 6 8 25 27 24 11 Arka Gdynia 19 6 5 8 22 27 23 12 Slask Wroclaw 19 5 7 7 20 27 22 13 Piast Gliwice 19 5 7 7 20 31 22 14 Cracovia Krakow 20 4 9 7 29 27 21 15 Ruch Chorzow 20 6 2 12 28 37 20 16 Gornik Leczna 19 4 6 9 21 29 18 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Slask Wroclaw v Arka Gdynia (1430) Legia Warsaw v Gornik Leczna (1700) Monday, December 19 Zaglebie Lubin v Piast Gliwice (1700)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------