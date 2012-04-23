April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Polish championship matches
results and standings on Monday
LKS Lodz 0 Korona Kielce 2
Sunday
Lechia Gdansk 1 Slask Wroclaw 1
Zaglebie Lubin 1 GKS Belchatow 1
Saturday
Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 Gornik Zabrze 1
Legia Warsaw 0 Lech Poznan 1
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Wisla Krakow 3
Friday, April 20
Cracovia Krakow 0 Widzew Lodz 0
Polonia Warsaw 0 Ruch Chorzow 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 27 14 7 6 40 15 49
-------------------------
2 Ruch Chorzow 27 14 6 7 38 25 48
3 Slask Wroclaw 27 14 5 8 41 29 47
-------------------------
4 Lech Poznan 27 13 6 8 40 22 45
-------------------------
5 Korona Kielce 27 12 9 6 32 26 45
6 Polonia Warsaw 27 13 5 9 32 26 44
7 Wisla Krakow 27 11 7 9 28 23 40
8 Gornik Zabrze 27 9 9 9 30 28 36
9 Widzew Lodz 27 8 11 8 23 25 35
10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 27 10 5 12 31 40 35
11 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 27 9 7 11 25 34 34
12 Zaglebie Lubin 27 9 7 11 29 39 34
13 GKS Belchatow 27 7 8 12 31 31 29
14 Lechia Gdansk 27 5 10 12 18 28 25
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 27 5 7 15 19 48 22
16 Cracovia Krakow 27 4 9 14 18 36 21
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
