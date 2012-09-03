Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 3
Legia Warsaw 3 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
Sunday, September 2
Lech Poznan 0 Gornik Zabrze 0
Slask Wroclaw 1 Ruch Chorzow 0
Saturday, September 1
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 Zaglebie Lubin 0
Korona Kielce 0 Lechia Gdansk 1
Widzew Lodz 1 GKS Belchatow 0
Friday, August 31
GKS Piast Gliwice 1 Pogon Szczecin 0
Wisla Krakow 1 Polonia Warsaw 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
-------------------------
2 Widzew Lodz 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
3 Lech Poznan 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
-------------------------
4 Polonia Warsaw 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
-------------------------
5 Slask Wroclaw 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
6 Lechia Gdansk 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
7 Gornik Zabrze 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
7 Jagiellonia Bialystok 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
9 Wisla Krakow 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
10 Pogon Szczecin 3 1 0 2 4 3 3
11 GKS Piast Gliwice 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
12 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
13 Zaglebie Lubin 3 1 1 1 2 5 1
14 GKS Belchatow 3 0 0 3 1 5 0
-------------------------
15 Korona Kielce 3 0 0 3 0 7 0
15 Ruch Chorzow 3 0 0 3 0 7 0
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation