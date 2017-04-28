Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Champions Group matches on Friday Friday, April 28 Lech Poznan 3 Korona Kielce 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lech Poznan 31 17 7 7 53 24 31 ------------------------- 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 30 18 5 7 56 31 30 3 Legia Warsaw 30 17 7 6 58 30 29 ------------------------- 4 Lechia Gdansk 30 16 5 9 46 37 27 ------------------------- 5 Wisla Krakow 30 13 5 12 45 46 22 6 Pogon Szczecin 30 10 12 8 47 40 21 7 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 30 12 6 12 31 38 21 8 Korona Kielce 31 12 3 16 41 58 20 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Lechia Gdansk v Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza (1830) Sunday, April 30 Jagiellonia Bialystok v Pogon Szczecin (1330) Legia Warsaw v Wisla Krakow (1600)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.