Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Korona Kielce 4 GKS Piast Gliwice 0 Legia Warsaw 1 Widzew Lodz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 13 9 3 1 29 13 30 ------------------------- 2 Polonia Warsaw 12 7 3 2 24 11 24 3 Lech Poznan 12 7 2 3 16 9 23 ------------------------- 4 Gornik Zabrze 12 5 6 1 18 10 21 ------------------------- 5 Lechia Gdansk 12 7 0 5 18 13 21 6 Slask Wroclaw 12 6 1 5 17 17 19 7 GKS Piast Gliwice 13 6 0 7 17 22 18 8 Pogon Szczecin 12 5 2 5 14 14 17 9 Widzew Lodz 13 5 2 6 14 17 17 10 Jagiellonia Bialystok 12 3 7 2 11 11 16 11 Korona Kielce 13 4 4 5 12 16 16 12 Wisla Krakow 12 4 3 5 10 14 15 13 Ruch Chorzow 12 4 2 6 11 16 14 14 Zaglebie Lubin 12 4 2 6 11 14 11 ------------------------- 15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 12 1 2 9 12 22 5 16 GKS Belchatow 12 1 1 10 6 21 4 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 GKS Belchatow v Lechia Gdansk (1230) Polonia Warsaw v Zaglebie Lubin (1445) Gornik Zabrze v Pogon Szczecin (1700) Sunday, November 25 Slask Wroclaw v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1330) Ruch Chorzow v Wisla Krakow (1600) Monday, November 26 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v Lech Poznan (1730)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.