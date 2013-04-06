April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 6
Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Pogon Szczecin 0
Legia Warsaw 2 Zaglebie Lubin 0
Slask Wroclaw 2 Gornik Zabrze 1
Friday, April 5
Lech Poznan 4 Lechia Gdansk 2
Ruch Chorzow 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 21 14 4 3 43 19 46
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 21 13 3 5 31 17 42
3 Slask Wroclaw 21 10 5 6 31 26 35
-------------------------
4 Gornik Zabrze 21 9 7 5 29 20 34
-------------------------
5 Polonia Warsaw 20 9 5 6 31 20 32
6 GKS Piast Gliwice 20 9 3 8 27 27 30
7 Lechia Gdansk 21 8 5 8 28 28 29
8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 21 6 11 4 24 25 29
9 Wisla Krakow 20 7 6 7 18 23 27
10 Zaglebie Lubin 21 8 5 8 26 24 26
11 Korona Kielce 20 6 6 8 21 26 24
12 Widzew Lodz 20 6 5 9 19 27 23
13 Pogon Szczecin 21 6 4 11 17 27 22
14 Ruch Chorzow 21 6 4 11 22 34 22
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 21 3 6 12 26 34 15
16 GKS Belchatow 20 2 7 11 11 27 13
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 7
Korona Kielce v GKS Belchatow (1230)
Wisla Krakow v GKS Piast Gliwice (1515)
Monday, April 8
Widzew Lodz v Polonia Warsaw (1630)