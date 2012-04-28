April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Polish championship matches on Saturday
GKS Belchatow 0 Korona Kielce 2
Ruch Chorzow 2 LKS Lodz 2
Widzew Lodz 0 Lechia Gdansk 1
Friday, April 27
Gornik Zabrze 3 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 0
Lech Poznan 1 Polonia Warsaw 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 27 14 7 6 40 15 49
-------------------------
2 Ruch Chorzow 28 14 7 7 40 27 49
3 Lech Poznan 28 14 6 8 41 22 48
-------------------------
4 Korona Kielce 28 13 9 6 34 26 48
-------------------------
5 Slask Wroclaw 27 14 5 8 41 29 47
6 Polonia Warsaw 28 13 5 10 32 27 44
7 Wisla Krakow 27 11 7 9 28 23 40
8 Gornik Zabrze 28 10 9 9 33 28 39
9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 27 10 5 12 31 40 35
10 Widzew Lodz 28 8 11 9 23 26 35
11 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 28 9 7 12 25 37 34
12 Zaglebie Lubin 27 9 7 11 29 39 34
13 GKS Belchatow 28 7 8 13 31 33 29
14 Lechia Gdansk 28 6 10 12 19 28 28
-------------------------
15 LKS Lodz 28 5 8 15 21 50 23
16 Cracovia Krakow 27 4 9 14 18 36 21
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 29
Slask Wroclaw v Zaglebie Lubin (1230)
Legia Warsaw v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1500)
Monday, April 30
Wisla Krakow v Cracovia Krakow (1630)