Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Piast Gliwice 3 GKS Belchatow 1 Sunday, February 22 Korona Kielce 0 Legia Warsaw 0 Lech Poznan 2 Ruch Chorzow 1 Saturday, February 21 Gornik Leczna 0 Gornik Zabrze 1 Lechia Gdansk 0 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 0 Slask Wroclaw 0 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Friday, February 20 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Cracovia Krakow 1 Wisla Krakow 1 Pogon Szczecin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 21 12 3 6 42 23 39 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 21 11 5 5 34 24 38 3 Lech Poznan 21 9 9 3 40 22 36 4 Slask Wroclaw 21 10 6 5 32 23 36 5 Wisla Krakow 21 9 6 6 35 26 33 6 Gornik Zabrze 21 9 5 7 27 27 32 7 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 21 9 4 8 32 33 31 8 Pogon Szczecin 21 7 8 6 28 29 29 ------------------------- 9 Piast Gliwice 21 8 5 8 26 29 29 10 GKS Belchatow 21 7 6 8 18 25 27 11 Lechia Gdansk 21 6 7 8 25 27 25 12 Gornik Leczna 21 6 7 8 24 26 25 13 Cracovia Krakow 21 6 6 9 21 29 24 14 Korona Kielce 21 6 5 10 20 31 23 15 Ruch Chorzow 21 5 5 11 23 30 20 16 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 21 2 5 14 19 42 11 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.