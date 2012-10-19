Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 19
Gornik Zabrze 2 Korona Kielce 0
Zaglebie Lubin 0 Lech Poznan 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lech Poznan 8 5 2 1 13 4 17
-------------------------
2 Gornik Zabrze 8 4 4 0 15 7 16
3 Legia Warsaw 7 4 3 0 16 7 15
-------------------------
4 Slask Wroclaw 7 4 1 2 10 9 13
-------------------------
5 Widzew Lodz 7 4 1 2 9 8 13
6 Lechia Gdansk 7 4 0 3 9 6 12
7 GKS Piast Gliwice 7 4 0 3 9 9 12
8 Pogon Szczecin 7 3 2 2 11 6 11
9 Polonia Warsaw 7 3 2 2 13 9 11
10 Ruch Chorzow 7 3 1 3 7 11 10
11 Korona Kielce 8 2 2 4 5 12 8
12 Jagiellonia Bialystok 7 1 4 2 5 8 7
13 Wisla Krakow 7 2 1 4 6 11 7
14 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 7 0 2 5 7 14 2
-------------------------
15 Zaglebie Lubin 8 1 2 5 5 12 2
16 GKS Belchatow 7 0 1 6 4 11 1
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 20
GKS Belchatow v Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala (1130)
GKS Piast Gliwice v Widzew Lodz (1345)
Wisla Krakow v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1600)
Sunday, October 21
Lechia Gdansk v Slask Wroclaw (1230)
Polonia Warsaw v Ruch Chorzow (1500)
Monday, October 22
Pogon Szczecin v Legia Warsaw (1630)