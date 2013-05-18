May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Gornik Zabrze 0 Polonia Warsaw 4 Legia Warsaw 1 Lech Poznan 0 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 GKS Piast Gliwice 2 Friday, May 17 Ruch Chorzow 2 Pogon Szczecin 3 Slask Wroclaw 3 Wisla Krakow 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 27 19 5 3 53 21 62 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 27 18 3 6 43 19 57 3 GKS Piast Gliwice 27 13 5 9 37 36 44 ------------------------- 4 Slask Wroclaw 27 12 7 8 40 36 43 ------------------------- 5 Polonia Warsaw 27 11 7 9 43 30 40 6 Gornik Zabrze 27 11 7 9 33 29 40 7 Wisla Krakow 27 9 7 11 26 33 34 8 Zaglebie Lubin 26 10 6 10 35 31 33 9 Jagiellonia Bialystok 26 7 12 7 29 36 33 10 Lechia Gdansk 26 8 7 11 36 39 31 11 Korona Kielce 26 8 7 11 26 34 31 12 Widzew Lodz 26 8 7 11 27 36 31 13 Ruch Chorzow 27 8 5 14 34 46 29 14 Pogon Szczecin 27 8 5 14 24 36 29 ------------------------- 15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 27 5 8 14 33 41 23 16 GKS Belchatow 26 5 8 13 16 32 23 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 GKS Belchatow v Zaglebie Lubin (1230) Korona Kielce v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1500) Monday, May 20 Widzew Lodz v Lechia Gdansk (1630)