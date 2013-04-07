April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 7
Korona Kielce 1 GKS Belchatow 0
Wisla Krakow 1 GKS Piast Gliwice 2
Saturday, April 6
Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Pogon Szczecin 0
Legia Warsaw 2 Zaglebie Lubin 0
Slask Wroclaw 2 Gornik Zabrze 1
Friday, April 5
Lech Poznan 4 Lechia Gdansk 2
Ruch Chorzow 1 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 21 14 4 3 43 19 46
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 21 13 3 5 31 17 42
3 Slask Wroclaw 21 10 5 6 31 26 35
-------------------------
4 Gornik Zabrze 21 9 7 5 29 20 34
-------------------------
5 GKS Piast Gliwice 21 10 3 8 29 28 33
6 Polonia Warsaw 20 9 5 6 31 20 32
7 Lechia Gdansk 21 8 5 8 28 28 29
8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 21 6 11 4 24 25 29
9 Korona Kielce 21 7 6 8 22 26 27
10 Wisla Krakow 21 7 6 8 19 25 27
11 Zaglebie Lubin 21 8 5 8 26 24 26
12 Widzew Lodz 20 6 5 9 19 27 23
13 Pogon Szczecin 21 6 4 11 17 27 22
14 Ruch Chorzow 21 6 4 11 22 34 22
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 21 3 6 12 26 34 15
16 GKS Belchatow 21 2 7 12 11 28 13
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
