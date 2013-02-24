Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 24 GKS Belchatow 0 Wisla Krakow 0 Ruch Chorzow 0 Lech Poznan 4 Saturday, February 23 Korona Kielce 3 Legia Warsaw 2 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 4 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 Slask Wroclaw 2 Widzew Lodz 1 Friday, February 22 Polonia Warsaw 1 Lechia Gdansk 1 Zaglebie Lubin 3 Pogon Szczecin 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 16 10 3 3 34 17 33 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 16 10 2 4 24 14 32 3 Polonia Warsaw 16 8 5 3 28 14 29 ------------------------- 4 Slask Wroclaw 16 9 2 5 26 21 29 ------------------------- 5 Gornik Zabrze 15 7 7 1 23 11 28 6 Lechia Gdansk 16 7 3 6 22 19 24 7 GKS Piast Gliwice 15 7 1 7 21 24 22 8 Zaglebie Lubin 16 7 3 6 21 17 21 9 Widzew Lodz 16 6 3 7 18 21 21 10 Pogon Szczecin 16 6 3 7 16 19 21 11 Jagiellonia Bialystok 16 3 10 3 17 21 19 12 Korona Kielce 16 5 4 7 15 20 19 13 Wisla Krakow 16 5 4 7 14 22 19 14 Ruch Chorzow 16 4 3 9 13 26 15 ------------------------- 15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 16 2 3 11 20 29 9 16 GKS Belchatow 16 1 4 11 10 27 7 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 25 Gornik Zabrze v GKS Piast Gliwice (1730)