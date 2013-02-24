Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 24
GKS Belchatow 0 Wisla Krakow 0
Ruch Chorzow 0 Lech Poznan 4
Saturday, February 23
Korona Kielce 3 Legia Warsaw 2
Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 4 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0
Slask Wroclaw 2 Widzew Lodz 1
Friday, February 22
Polonia Warsaw 1 Lechia Gdansk 1
Zaglebie Lubin 3 Pogon Szczecin 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 16 10 3 3 34 17 33
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 16 10 2 4 24 14 32
3 Polonia Warsaw 16 8 5 3 28 14 29
-------------------------
4 Slask Wroclaw 16 9 2 5 26 21 29
-------------------------
5 Gornik Zabrze 15 7 7 1 23 11 28
6 Lechia Gdansk 16 7 3 6 22 19 24
7 GKS Piast Gliwice 15 7 1 7 21 24 22
8 Zaglebie Lubin 16 7 3 6 21 17 21
9 Widzew Lodz 16 6 3 7 18 21 21
10 Pogon Szczecin 16 6 3 7 16 19 21
11 Jagiellonia Bialystok 16 3 10 3 17 21 19
12 Korona Kielce 16 5 4 7 15 20 19
13 Wisla Krakow 16 5 4 7 14 22 19
14 Ruch Chorzow 16 4 3 9 13 26 15
-------------------------
15 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 16 2 3 11 20 29 9
16 GKS Belchatow 16 1 4 11 10 27 7
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 25
Gornik Zabrze v GKS Piast Gliwice (1730)