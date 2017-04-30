Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Pogon Szczecin 0 Legia Warsaw 1 Wisla Krakow 1 Saturday, April 29 Lechia Gdansk 2 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 0 Friday, April 28 Lech Poznan 3 Korona Kielce 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jagiellonia Bialystok 31 19 5 7 57 31 33 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 31 17 7 7 53 24 31 3 Legia Warsaw 31 17 8 6 59 31 30 ------------------------- 4 Lechia Gdansk 31 17 5 9 48 37 30 ------------------------- 5 Wisla Krakow 31 13 6 12 46 47 23 6 Pogon Szczecin 31 10 12 9 47 41 21 7 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 31 12 6 13 31 40 21 8 Korona Kielce 31 12 3 16 41 58 20 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara