Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Relegation Group matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Korona Kielce 0 Ruch Chorzow 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Korona Kielce 31 10 9 12 34 44 20 2 Piast Gliwice 30 11 6 13 38 43 20 3 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 30 10 9 11 40 48 20 4 Ruch Chorzow 31 9 9 13 35 38 20 5 Cracovia Krakow 30 10 7 13 35 41 19 6 Gornik Leczna 30 8 10 12 31 37 17 ------------------------- 7 GKS Belchatow 30 8 7 15 24 42 16 8 Zawisza Bydgoszcz 30 8 5 17 32 52 15 7-8: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 10 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala v Zawisza Bydgoszcz (1330) Cracovia Krakow v GKS Belchatow (1600) Monday, May 11 Piast Gliwice v Gornik Leczna (1600)
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.