Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship Champions Group matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Slask Wroclaw 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 30 17 5 8 57 30 28 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 30 14 12 4 52 27 27 3 Jagiellonia Bialystok 31 14 8 9 44 36 26 ------------------------- 4 Slask Wroclaw 31 12 11 8 44 37 24 ------------------------- 5 Wisla Krakow 30 11 10 9 47 39 22 6 Gornik Zabrze 30 11 10 9 43 43 22 7 Pogon Szczecin 30 11 8 11 40 38 21 8 Lechia Gdansk 30 11 8 11 36 37 21 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Legia Warsaw v Lech Poznan (1330) Pogon Szczecin v Lechia Gdansk (1600) Wisla Krakow v Gornik Zabrze (1830)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.