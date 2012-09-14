Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday Friday, September 14 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1 Slask Wroclaw 1 Pogon Szczecin 2 Wisla Krakow 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 ------------------------- 2 Widzew Lodz 3 3 0 0 5 1 9 3 Lech Poznan 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Slask Wroclaw 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 ------------------------- 5 Polonia Warsaw 3 2 0 1 7 4 6 6 Pogon Szczecin 4 2 0 2 6 3 6 7 Lechia Gdansk 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 8 Gornik Zabrze 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 8 Jagiellonia Bialystok 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 10 Wisla Krakow 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 11 GKS Piast Gliwice 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 12 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 4 0 2 2 4 7 2 13 Zaglebie Lubin 3 1 1 1 2 5 1 14 GKS Belchatow 3 0 0 3 1 5 0 ------------------------- 15 Korona Kielce 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 15 Ruch Chorzow 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Polonia Warsaw v Jagiellonia Bialystok (1130) Lechia Gdansk v GKS Piast Gliwice (1345) Ruch Chorzow v Korona Kielce (1600) Sunday, September 16 Zaglebie Lubin v Widzew Lodz (1230) Gornik Zabrze v Legia Warsaw (1500) Monday, September 17 GKS Belchatow v Lech Poznan (1630)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.