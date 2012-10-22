Oct 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 22
Pogon Szczecin 0 Legia Warsaw 3
Sunday, October 21
Lechia Gdansk 2 Slask Wroclaw 3
Polonia Warsaw 2 Ruch Chorzow 1
Saturday, October 20
GKS Belchatow 2 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 1
GKS Piast Gliwice 1 Widzew Lodz 2
Wisla Krakow 0 Jagiellonia Bialystok 0
Friday, October 19
Gornik Zabrze 2 Korona Kielce 0
Zaglebie Lubin 0 Lech Poznan 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Legia Warsaw 8 5 3 0 19 7 18
-------------------------
2 Lech Poznan 8 5 2 1 13 4 17
3 Gornik Zabrze 8 4 4 0 15 7 16
-------------------------
4 Slask Wroclaw 8 5 1 2 13 11 16
-------------------------
5 Widzew Lodz 8 5 1 2 11 9 16
6 Polonia Warsaw 8 4 2 2 15 10 14
7 Lechia Gdansk 8 4 0 4 11 9 12
8 GKS Piast Gliwice 8 4 0 4 10 11 12
9 Pogon Szczecin 8 3 2 3 11 9 11
10 Ruch Chorzow 8 3 1 4 8 13 10
11 Jagiellonia Bialystok 8 1 5 2 5 8 8
12 Wisla Krakow 8 2 2 4 6 11 8
13 Korona Kielce 8 2 2 4 5 12 8
14 GKS Belchatow 8 1 1 6 6 12 4
-------------------------
15 Zaglebie Lubin 8 1 2 5 5 12 2
16 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 8 0 2 6 8 16 2
-------------------------
Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation