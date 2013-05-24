UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
May 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 24 Widzew Lodz 1 Legia Warsaw 1 Wisla Krakow 1 Ruch Chorzow 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 28 19 6 3 54 22 63 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 27 18 3 6 43 19 57 3 GKS Piast Gliwice 28 13 6 9 38 37 45 ------------------------- 4 Slask Wroclaw 27 12 7 8 40 36 43 ------------------------- 5 Polonia Warsaw 27 11 7 9 43 30 40 6 Gornik Zabrze 27 11 7 9 33 29 40 7 Korona Kielce 28 9 8 11 32 35 35 8 Wisla Krakow 28 9 8 11 27 34 35 9 Lechia Gdansk 27 9 7 11 38 40 34 10 Zaglebie Lubin 27 10 6 11 37 34 33 11 Jagiellonia Bialystok 27 7 12 8 29 41 33 12 Widzew Lodz 28 8 8 12 29 39 32 13 Ruch Chorzow 28 8 6 14 35 47 30 14 Pogon Szczecin 27 8 5 14 24 36 29 ------------------------- 15 GKS Belchatow 27 6 8 13 19 34 26 16 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 27 5 8 14 33 41 23 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 25 Lechia Gdansk v GKS Belchatow (1130) Lech Poznan v Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala (1345) Sunday, May 26 Pogon Szczecin v Gornik Zabrze (1230) Jagiellonia Bialystok v Slask Wroclaw (1500) Monday, May 27 Zaglebie Lubin v Polonia Warsaw (1630)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)