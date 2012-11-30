PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Friday Friday, November 30 Jagiellonia Bialystok 2 GKS Belchatow 2 Lech Poznan 0 Slask Wroclaw 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Legia Warsaw 13 9 3 1 29 13 30 ------------------------- 2 Lech Poznan 14 8 2 4 19 14 26 3 Polonia Warsaw 13 7 3 3 24 12 24 ------------------------- 4 Slask Wroclaw 14 7 2 5 23 20 23 ------------------------- 5 Gornik Zabrze 13 5 7 1 18 10 22 6 Lechia Gdansk 13 7 1 5 19 14 22 7 Jagiellonia Bialystok 14 3 9 2 16 16 18 8 Pogon Szczecin 13 5 3 5 14 14 18 9 Wisla Krakow 13 5 3 5 12 15 18 10 GKS Piast Gliwice 13 6 0 7 17 22 18 11 Widzew Lodz 13 5 2 6 14 17 17 12 Korona Kielce 13 4 4 5 12 16 16 13 Zaglebie Lubin 13 5 2 6 12 14 14 14 Ruch Chorzow 13 4 2 7 12 18 14 ------------------------- 15 GKS Belchatow 14 1 3 10 9 24 6 16 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala 13 1 2 10 14 25 5 ------------------------- Note: Zaglebie Lubin deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Pogon Szczecin v Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biala (1230) Widzew Lodz v Korona Kielce (1445) Wisla Krakow v Gornik Zabrze (1700) Sunday, December 2 Lechia Gdansk v Zaglebie Lubin (1330) Legia Warsaw v Ruch Chorzow (1600) Monday, December 3 GKS Piast Gliwice v Polonia Warsaw (1730)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.