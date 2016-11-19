Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Polish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Gornik Leczna 0 Ruch Chorzow 4 Lechia Gdansk 2 Wisla Plock 1 Pogon Szczecin 6 Wisla Krakow 2 Friday, November 18 Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 Legia Warsaw 4 Piast Gliwice 2 Cracovia Krakow 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lechia Gdansk 16 10 3 3 25 19 33 2 Jagiellonia Bialystok 16 9 3 4 28 14 30 3 Legia Warsaw 16 7 4 5 27 19 25 4 Pogon Szczecin 16 6 6 4 28 19 24 5 Zaglebie Lubin 15 6 6 3 23 15 24 6 Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza 15 7 3 5 16 20 24 7 Lech Poznan 15 6 4 5 20 16 22 8 Slask Wroclaw 15 5 6 4 19 16 21 ------------------------- 9 Arka Gdynia 15 5 5 5 16 15 20 10 Cracovia Krakow 16 4 6 6 25 21 18 11 Piast Gliwice 16 4 6 6 18 26 18 12 Wisla Krakow 16 5 3 8 21 32 18 13 Ruch Chorzow 16 5 2 9 22 29 17 14 Korona Kielce 15 5 2 8 19 34 17 15 Wisla Plock 16 4 4 8 17 21 16 16 Gornik Leczna 16 3 5 8 17 25 14 1-8: Championship play-off 9-16: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Arka Gdynia v Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza (1430) Lech Poznan v Slask Wroclaw (1700) Monday, November 21 Korona Kielce v Zaglebie Lubin (1700)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.